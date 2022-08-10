Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) external-link

Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) external-link

Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League qualifiers after Aziz Behich was given clearance to line up against the Eredivisie outfit. (Courier) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has sympathised with fans group Fair City Unity who are leading a boycott of Saturday's trip to Ibrox over ticket prices. (Courier) external-link