Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle

Last updated on

Liverpool celebrate winning the 2020-21 Carabao Cup
Defending champions Liverpool are among seven Premier league clubs who are yet to join the competiton

Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers.

Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers.

The second round ties will take place during the week commencing Monday, 22 August.

There are tricky away trips to League Two sides for newly-promoted Premier League Nottingham Forest, who face Grimsby Town, and Fulham, who go to Crawley Town.

A host of top-flight teams will play at League One grounds, with Southampton visiting Cambridge United and Brentford travelling to Colchester United, while Oxford United host Crystal Palace and Forest Green Rovers welcome Brighton.

Elsewhere, Wolves will be at home to Championship side Preston North End, Leeds United host League One Barnsley at Elland Road and Bournemouth visit Norwich City.

Fourteen Championship sides played lower-league opposition in the first round and, after all nine second-tier sides lost matches against lower-ranked clubs on Tuesday, only Blackburn and Rotherham managed to avoid shocks on Wednesday.

Defending champions Liverpool, along with the six other Premier League Clubs who are competing in European competitions this season, will enter the EFL Cup in the third round.

Northern section

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Leeds United v Barnsley

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

Rotherham United v Morecambe

Barrow v Lincoln City

Stockport County v Leicester City

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Southern section

Stevenage v Peterborough United

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

Newport County v Portsmouth

Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Watford v Milton Keynes Dons

Colchester United v Brentford

Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Crawley Town v Fulham

Cambridge United v Southampton

Gillingham v Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 23:16

    Waylon is shocked
    No mention of Vincent Kompany’s Burnley being drawn away from Vincent Kompany’s Burnley but somewhere called Shrewsbury
    Not shocked about Lumpard or Gerrard’s mention
    Can the BBC name the manager of Fleetwood…..
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 23:17

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Raf , today at 23:15

    Why do Cambridge always draw "big boys" teams at home in cup competitions? (Cheesed off Posh supporter - Posh having beaten Plymouth away and now having been "awarded" the "glamour" tie of Stevenage away in round two).

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 23:14

    It is not far to travel. Should be a nice day out.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 23:13

    I can sense a few upsets if Bolton and Fleetwood don't take it seriously

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 23:08

    Given the extreme likelihood that the team that wins this hasn’t even entered the competition yet are we all falling in love with this competition?
    Gone are the days when anyone could win it! Now you should just be happy with a few round wins to generate a bit more revenue than normal and the honour of playing a top teams B team before being knocked out.

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 23:06

    why doesn't it say Brentford will be travelling to Wayne Brown's Colchester United?

  • Comment posted by Haggerty F, today at 23:04

    I can't fathom why Cups are barely taken seriously by the majority of Prem and Champ Clubs. Surely better to win the Cup like Wigan did recentish than Bob around bottom half of prem for 4 seasons before relegation.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 23:00

    Why no HYS on taking the knee?

    • Reply posted by PsychLove, today at 23:05

      PsychLove replied:
      The opinion of the general public is not warranted on this matter, leave it to the social narrative creators, there's a good lad.

  • Comment posted by Haggerty F, today at 22:58

    Wolves 2 PNE 5. You heard it here 1st.

  • Comment posted by IAN ROBSON, today at 22:55

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 22:55

    BBC its NOT Lampard's Everton or Gerrard's Villa. When will you stop this stupid description of clubs? Its Everton and Aston Villa.

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 22:53

    Some good ties there,and that’s without the two Manchester Clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham to name a few to come in at the third round stage.

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 22:56

      Mitrovic replied:
      The reserves you mean….

  • Comment posted by TJ, today at 22:53

    Why can't they just put all the teams in the hat instead of having a northern and southern draw!

    • Reply posted by RetroJohnny, today at 22:54

      RetroJohnny replied:
      Exactly lost its magic

  • Comment posted by RetroJohnny, today at 22:52

    Norwich are out then

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 22:53

      joffey replied:
      Excuse me delias norwich

  • Comment posted by MilkmanErnie, today at 22:51

    Good to see Villa getting a tough tie at Bolton AND that the club will be taking Mr SG with them as Manager of The Season
    Perhaps Mings will make an appearance 😁

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 22:50

    WHAT’S BBC DOING????? MORE TO FOLLOW. PATHETIC!!!

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 22:53

      joffey replied:
      More breaking news at eth man utd

  • Comment posted by our kid, today at 22:48

    'More to follow' after 20 minutes - how long does it take to post the rest of the draw?!

  • Comment posted by mephitis, today at 22:48

    WTF? Where's the rest of the draw?

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 22:50

      joffey replied:
      That's Tim Davies bbc for you

  • Comment posted by Owlerton Ozzie, today at 22:46

    Frank Lampards Everton?
    Typical nonsense from BBC Salford!

