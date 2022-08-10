Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joely Andrews' hat-trick lifted Glentoran to another impressive win over rivals Linfield

Cliftonville maintained their 100% record in this season's Women's Premiership as a late Abbie Magee goal lifted them to a 2-1 victory over derby rivals Crusaders.

Kirsty McGuinness fired the Reds into a second-minute lead with Mairead McCann levelling for the Crues on 57.

Cliftonville goalkeeper Rachael Norney then saved an Emily Wilson penalty before Magee's winner.

Glentoran remain two points behind Cliftonville after beating Linfield.

A Joely Andrews hat-trick lifted the defending champions to a comfortable 4-0 success over the Blues with Chloe McCarron having opened the scoring in the first minute.

The Glens stay within two points of Cliftonville having played a game more.

Linfield's defeat allowed Sion Swifts to leapfrog two places into third as they secured a 2-1 victory at basement side Mid-Ulster Ladies.

The visitors were two goals up inside the opening four minutes thanks to goals from Caoirse Doherty and Naomi McLaughlin.

However, the hosts regrouped and did not concede another - with Jessica Magee's goal midway through the second half setting up a tense finish, but Sion held on for the points.

The night's other match saw a new-look Derry City - with multiple mid-season additions making their league debuts - hold Lisburn Ladies to a goalless draw at the Bluebell Stadium.