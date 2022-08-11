Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 12 August

Airbus UK Broughton v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Airbus UK return to the top-flight following relegation in 2020 but manager Steve O'Shaughnessy guided them to the Cymru North title last season. Airbus will be without forwards Oli Lanceley and Adam Davies due to long term injuries. Aberystwyth, who finished eighth last season and just missed out on the play-offs, have Anthony Williams as their new manager and were unbeaten in pre-season.

Updates from Airbus UK Broughton will be on BBC Radio Wales Sport on Friday evening from 19:00 BST.

Saturday, 13 August

Cardiff Met v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Connah's Quay beat Cardiff on penalties in the Nathaniel MG Cup final in February but there have been plenty of changes since then, not least new managers at both clubs. Ryan Jenkins steps up to take over from long serving Christian Edwards while Neil Gibson took charge at Nomads following Craig Harrison's return to The New Saints.

Haverfordwest County v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Tony Pennock will be looking to build on the progress County made under previous manager Nicky Hayen during the second half of last season. Caernarfon's aim will be another top six finish, which last season saw them reach the play-off final and a win over Flint which secured a spot in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Newtown v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Both sides featured in European competition recently, although New Saints' failure in the Champions League and Europa Conference led to the departure of head coach Anthony Limbrick and the return of Craig Harrison. Newtown, who along with Aberystwyth, were founder members of the league in 1992, finished third last season.

Updates from Newtown v The New Saints will be on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru on Saturday.

Pontypridd United v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST: Pontypridd United make their debut in the Cymru Premier under new manager Andrew Stokes and summer recruits include former Swansea City forward Aaron Hillier and Newport County duo Joe Woodiwiss, and Lewys Twamley on loan. Flint, who play their first five games away from home as Cae-y-Castell has a new 3G pitch laid, have seen Lee Fowler succeed Neil Gibson and a number of new faces including experienced midfielder Jay Owen.

Sunday, 14 August

Penybont v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Penybont have made big progress under Rhys Griffiths, finishing in the top six in the last two campaigns and having also reached the Welsh Cup final last season. Colin Caton begins his 19th season in charge of Bala, who finished second last season, and the Lakesiders are expected to be among the teams hoping to challenge New Saints this season.