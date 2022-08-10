Last updated on .From the section European Football

Malang Sarr has played six times for France Under-21s

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined Ligue 1 club Monaco on a season-long loan, which includes an option to buy.

The French defender, 23, moved to Chelsea on a five-year deal in August 2020 after reaching the end of his contract at French side Nice.

Sarr made 21 appearances for the Premier League club last season after spending the 2020-21 campaign at Porto.

Monaco finished third in France's top-flight last term and reached the last-16 of the Europa League.

"I am very happy to join Monaco and to be back in Ligue 1, a league in which I started and which I know well," Sarr said.

"I would like to thank the club for its confidence. I am now looking forward to blending in with my new surroundings and getting to know my new team-mates, with the desire to achieve a lot together."

He becomes Monaco's fourth summer signing following the arrival of Takumi Minamino for £15.5m from Liverpool, Swiss forward Breel Embolo and French goalkeeper Thomas Didillon.