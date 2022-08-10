Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Blake-Tracy (left) featured seven times for Burton Albion in League One last season

Swindon Town have signed defender Frazer Blake-Tracy on a season-long loan from Burton Albion.

The 26-year-old joined the League One side last summer and has since made 11 appearances for the club.

He previously played for King's Lynn, before signing for Peterborough United in 2019.

"This was a really easy decision for me to come here and I can't wait to get going," Blake-Tracy said external-link .

"Scott Lindsey is building a really exciting team that has a lot of potential and I'm looking forward to being a part of that and playing regularly.

"I've played against Swindon before and heard really good things about the club, so to be given the chance to come here and play is massive for me."

