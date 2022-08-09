Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alexis Sanchez won the Coppa Italia with Inter Milan in 2021-22

Marseille have agreed a deal in principle to sign Chile's record goalscorer Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez, who left Serie A side Inter Milan by mutual agreement on Monday, is set to complete the move on Wednesday after medical tests.

The 33-year-old had been linked to the Ligue 1 side before leaving Inter.

Sanchez scored 20 goals in 109 appearances for the 19-time Italian champions after joining from Manchester United on an initial loan deal in 2019.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward scored seven times to help Inter win their first Italian title for 11 years in the 2020-21 season, but has not started regularly since that campaign.

Two-time Copa America winner Sanchez has 48 goals for his country and needs one more international appearance to become Chile's outright record caps holder with 149.

Marseille began their Ligue 1 season with a 4-1 home victory over Reims on Sunday.