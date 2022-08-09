Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Paul Huntington made 306 appearances for Preston North End after joining from Yeovil Town in 2012

Carlisle United have signed former Preston North End defender Paul Huntington on a one-year deal following his release by the Championship club.

The 34-year-old left the Lilywhites at the end of last season having spent 10 years at Deepdale.

"I've made no secret of the fact that I wanted a senior player to come in at the back," boss Paul Simpson said.

"This has been a long process to get us to this point. I've bided my time and thankfully that's paid off for us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.