Luke Hannant joined Colchester in the summer of 2021 and his goal against Ipswich was his first for the club

Colchester boss Wayne Brown praised his side's discipline following their first away win against East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town since 1951.

The U's had to make a journey of only 18 miles for Tuesday's Carabao Cup first-round tie, which they won 1-0.

Luke Hannant's first-half goal was enough for the League Two side to beat opponents from a division higher.

"It's important the fans enjoy nights like this - they've waited a long time," Brown told BBC Essex.

"We knew the opportunities were going to be limited but thankfully we got one in the back of the net and showed some really good discipline in our shape and in our performance."

He continued: "The plan was to nullify the space in front of our back four which they thrive on and try and make them go around us.

"But then you have to defend crosses and I thought the two full-backs were exceptional, one making his debut, and we had seven academy products out there.

"It's a massive plus for the football club and the way we want to go about our business, to produce our own, given them opportunities when earned and they've definitely come through with flying colours.

"The more the game went on, you could see the belief in each and every one of them to see the process through."

Colchester only took one point from their first two league games of the season, with Saturday's 1-1 draw with Carlisle following a 3-2 defeat at Northampton.

But 1,300 fans followed the team to Portman Road, the closest league ground to their own JobServe Community Stadium. It was only their 10th visit there since the Division Three South victory 71 years ago.

"A local derby, away, this was brilliant for them, brilliant for the players and staff, brilliant for the chairman - obviously the finances are massive for us and if we can get a little bit of a run in a competition like this it does go a long way for a club like ours," said Brown.

He began his own playing career at Ipswich, making 40 appearances, and added: "It's a special place for me, it's where it all started, it's nice to come back as a manager and do well and get a result.

"But it's not about me, it's about the collective. I'm proud of each and every one of them."