Aissatou Tounkara helped France reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals

Manchester United have signed France defender Aissatou Tounkara on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old joins the Women's Super League club after spending four years at Atletico Madrid.

Tounkara has made 35 appearances for France, scoring three goals, and helped Les Bleues reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022.

"I am very happy and honoured to join such a prestigious team as Manchester United," she said.

United manager Marc Skinner added: "She will offer vital Champions League and European competition experience to our younger players, and a real maturity to our all-round defensive play."

The club's first WSL match of the 2022-23 season will be on 10 September at Tottenham Hotspur.