Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mark Parsons spent five years with American side Portland Thorns in the NWSL and had previously coached at WSL side Chelsea

English coach Mark Parsons has left his role as Netherlands manager in the wake of the 2017 champions' quarter-final exit at the 2022 European Championships.

The Dutch lost 1-0 to France in the last-eight match in July.

"An evaluation of the past period was carried out with various parties," the Dutch FA said in a statement.

"This showed that there is too little confidence that the ambitions will be realised under the current leadership."

Parsons took over from Sarina Wiegman in May 2021 after the Dutchwoman, who led the team to home Euros glory in 2017, departed to become England's manager.

"In the run-up to and at the European Championship, both the game shown and the results were disappointing and we cannot afford that," Dutch FA board member Jan Dirk van der Zee said.

"The bar is high. The Netherlands were defending champions and also a finalist at the last World Cup - we want to participate for the prizes. With a view to the current World Cup qualifying series, it has been decided that someone else will be at the helm in the very short term.

"That is not a nice decision, but that is also part of top football."

The Netherlands are currently top of their group in World Cup qualifying and they will next play Iceland on 6 September.