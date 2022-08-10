Last updated on .From the section Newport

Nathan Moriah-Welsh spent time with Chelsea, Brentford and Reading before joining Bournemouth

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan.

Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018.

The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer.

"I'm really pleased that we can add another midfield player to our ranks," said Exiles manager James Rowberry.

"He brings energy athleticism and good ball-playing qualities to that department. I'd like to thank Bournemouth in their trust in allowing Nathan to come and join us."

Moriah-Welsh was an unused substitute on seven occasions in the Championship last season, when Bournemouth won promotion to the Premier League.

His two first-team outings were in the FA Cup earlier this year.

