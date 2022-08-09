Scottish Gossip: Tillman, Rangers, Collado, Celtic, Valakari, Motherwell
Malik Tillman dedicated his tie-winning goal against Union Saint Gilloise to Rangers' home crowd following Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League third qualifying round second leg at Ibrox. (Sun)
Barcelona winger Alex Collado is a reported target for Celtic. (Express)
Collado, 23, will be allowed to leave Barcelona on loan this season. (Sun)
Former referee Des Roache believes Moritz Jenz should have received a second booking for his celebration after the Celtic defender netted in Saturday's 3-1 at Ross County. (Express)
Former Motherwell midfielder Simo Valakari will be interviewed for the Fir Park manager's job on Wednesday. (Sun)
Ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown tips his former Scotland and Hibernian team-mate Steven Fletcher to exceed 20 goals in his first season at Dundee United. (Sun)