Aston Villa v Everton: A defining season for Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard?

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments61

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard
Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard faced each other many times in the Premier League as players

It was a debate that raged for years during their playing days: Who was the better midfielder - Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard?

Now the discussion focuses on their managerial ability and the two meet in opposition dugouts for the first time on Saturday (12:30 BST) as Gerrard's Villa host Lampard's Everton in the Premier League.

The spotlight will be firmly on both for the coming campaign as they look to make their mark, having had their first full pre-seasons at their respective clubs.

Who has the best managerial record so far and who appears best equipped for the coming season? BBC Sport takes a look.

How do their Premier League records compare?

Having enjoyed great success in charge of Rangers in Scotland, Gerrard made the move into Premier League management last November, replacing Dean Smith at Villa.

Gerrard made a promising start, winning four of his first six league games, but that form tailed off significantly towards the end of last season as he oversaw just two wins and five losses in their final 10 games.

Villa finished 14th, comfortably clear of relegation but perhaps disappointing for a side with aspirations of finishing closer to the top 10.

"It was a poor end to last season," former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think with the money invested when he took over from Dean Smith, it was all about getting to the next level and making that next step. They haven't done that. The pressure is on this season."

Steven Gerrard's Premier League record
ClubGames WinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals Against Win %Points Per Game
Aston Villa2810513383636%1.25

Lampard, meanwhile, became Everton manager at the end of January, joining a side low on confidence and trying to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle.

It looked bleak at times for the Toffees but a run of four wins from their final nine games, including victories against Manchester United, Chelsea and a win from 2-0 down against Crystal Palace, secured Premier League survival.

Frank Lampard's Premier League record
ClubGamesWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstWin %Points Per Game
Chelsea572811181027749%1.67
Everton196211193232%1.05

Overall, Lampard has a Premier League win percentage of 32% at Everton, worse than Gerrard's record although he did come into much tougher circumstances.

Including his time in charge of Chelsea, Lampard's win percentage as a Premier League manager is 45%. Before taking the Chelsea job, his first managerial role was in the Championship at Derby County, who finished sixth in 2018-19 and lost in the play-off final to Villa.

"Although I personally wouldn't see it that way, this will be a career-defining season in some people's eyes," former Everton winger Pat Nevin told BBC Sport.

"With most managers it is not necessarily about how good the manager is, it is about the job and Everton is a tough job.

"It is hard to get players to go to Everton, it hurts me as an Evertonian to say that but if Newcastle are in, Manchester City are in, Liverpool are in, then you are not going to get those players.

"In some ways, what he learned at Derby could be more important than at Chelsea in terms of getting the right players in.

"'Defining season' is an easy headline but I would say it is a massively important one."

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard
Steven Gerrard versus Lampard was a big draw on the pitch and it is the same now they are in the dugout

Have they been backed in the transfer market?

Gerrard pulled off a bit of coup by bringing his former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho in on loan last season and this summer Villa secured the Brazilian playmaker's permanent signing from Barcelona.

Coutinho scored four goals and provided three assists and will no doubt be a key player for the club this season.

Other significant summer signings include France international midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille and defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

Having just staved off relegation last season, Lampard targeted his defence as the area to improve over the summer.

Established Premier League centre-backs James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have come in from Burnley and Wolves respectively, the latter on a season-long loan, while ex-Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre has joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Forward Dwight McNeil has also arrived from the relegated Clarets while £33m was spent to recruit 20-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille.

How did their opening games go?

Not the result we came for - Gerrard

Both teams lost their openers, with Everton beaten at home by Chelsea and Aston Villa suffering a surprise loss to newly promoted Bournemouth.

That defeat by the Cherries raised a few eyebrows but one of the big talking points from the game was Gerrard's decision to drop England international Tyrone Mings from the starting XI, having also stripped him of the captaincy.

It is a bold move that some fear could disrupt the dressing room at Villa Park.

"I'm flabbergasted to be honest," former Villa defender Micah Richards said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Mings is well loved in the dressing room by all accounts and Villa fans seem to love him as well. It is not like Gerrard to sort of throw him under the bus a bit there."

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says penalty was the only difference

Everton's defeat, meanwhile, marked the first time the Toffees had lost their opening day fixture since 2011 but there were signs of encouragement.

Tarkowski stood out on his debut as Lampard's side looked defensively solid, with Chelsea needing a Jorginho penalty to secure the three points.

However, Everton's attack did look lightweight.

Without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin and with Richarlison sold, Lampard's options were limited and he played without a conventional striker. It will be an area he will likely want to address before the transfer window closes.

A defining season for both?

It is far too early for the outcome of Saturday's match to provide much of an indicator of what type of season Gerrard and Lampard are going to have.

But with both having now had the time to stamp their authority on their respective clubs, it is likely going to be an important campaign in determining the shape of the rest of their managerial careers.

Who do you think will have the better season? Have your say below.

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 07:31

    Pains me to say it, but Wayne Rooney is a better manager than both of them

  • Comment posted by IfTheBankersTheBonusItsDisgusting, today at 07:26

    Eeeeeehhhrrrm yh course

  • Comment posted by R Bush, today at 07:22

    Remind me again, who have Lampard and Gerrard drawn in the cup?

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 07:17

    I get Trevor Francis vibes about Gerrard. One of those ex-players unable to cope with the fact that he's managing players that can't reach his standards in the pitch. Think it will all end messily.

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 07:11

    Here we go again.
    It’s the made up soap opera of Frank vs Steven. I’m sure The British Brainwash Association is run by children. What the BBC say, must be real. This isn’t a news story.

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 07:15

      ru4eel replied:
      But it gets people posting…doesn’t it StevieC?

  • Comment posted by ru4eel, today at 07:08

    It’s all about results. Managers with great potential get given the push because of impatience on the terraces and in the boardroom. Even Alex Ferguson was just one game away from the sack at OT. (of course the Mancs will deny this)

    • Reply posted by cero, today at 07:19

      cero replied:
      Everton did sack Rafa Benitez didn't they. Villa will be more hesitant to sack as Gerrard has a trophy to show for his career.

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 07:06

    I think both will be sacked unless they can get their teams producing results. Villa has the better players and they should be achieving a lot more, but unless Gerrard can do that he will be gone by Xmas. Lamps has the worse team, but at least they are playing a lil better. Though unless they get a good striker, it will count for nothing.

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 07:05

    Both dire managers, not a lot between the ears in the vast majority within football and these are no exception. Clubs should do elocution lessons compulsory as most can barely talk (anyone seen the arsenal docu will know what I'm on about).
    Football culture, now entails the extensive vocabulary of bro, bruv, trekkers, bins.
    Mega money, zero intelligence

    • Reply posted by Hafnia4life, today at 07:26

      Hafnia4life replied:
      Lampard is literally a member of Mensa..

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 07:04

    It baffles me why Aston Villa employed Gerrard when he's never managed in a major league or won a major trophy as a manager

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 07:11

      ru4eel replied:
      Not sure if you are having a poke at SG or Scottish Football, probably both.

  • Comment posted by Oh4QLabour, today at 07:02

    Both have good potential to be great managers, but it takes years to get the experience. Being a good player does not make you a good manager

    Whatever, they a both miles ahead of Wayne Rooney, who couldn't manager the u7 village team

    • Reply posted by chuckles47, today at 07:21

      chuckles47 replied:
      Rooney is doing it right.

      He is building experience in teams that will allow him to make mistakes. He doesn't seem to need the ego boost of manging a big club before he is ready.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 07:00

    The problem with the PL, its results driven, if either go on a bad run they'll be away by Christmas and that's a shame, we need more British managers in the game. hopefully both will do okay

    • Reply posted by cero, today at 07:24

      cero replied:
      What's with this British managers nonsense? How about pressuring British billionaires to invest in British football. And am not talking of a rescue mission in Derby

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 06:56

    Two excellent players, too early to make a sensible opinion on there respective merits however they are both at good clubs villa probably have a better all round structure so better things expected of them, villa will be looking for a top ten whereas Everton probably top 13 if either fail to reach these heights they could be sacked. Gerrard bit nieve over the mings issue. Wish both clubs well.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 06:46

    Both these guys may not last the season. A classic case of great players often not being great managers ie Shearer, Barnes, Hoddle etc.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 06:42

    Two great players no doubt, but I get the feeling both out of their depth at top flight management.

  • Comment posted by Klaatu, today at 06:40

    My prediction is that both will be relieved of their position before March, Lampard possibly before the WC

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 07:20

      ru4eel replied:
      Harry Catterick was allegedly sacked by Everton in a taxi but I don’t think they would go so far as to sack Lampard in a WC!!!!

  • Comment posted by Pooliscool13, today at 06:40

    As much as I like both players, they should not be managing these teams yet & only get these jobs because of their names & not managerial skills. Feel sad for the managers who work at lower leagues yet don’t have the Lampard/Gerrard name. Gerrard at least managed in a lower league & succeeded but with a club that couldn’t fail in a 2 club league. Bring in a merit system & help all managers

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 06:46

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Lampard also managed a lower league club

  • Comment posted by CmonYouReds, today at 06:39

    Just like on the pitch as a player, Gerrard is the better manager.

    • Reply posted by Cactus, today at 06:52

      Cactus replied:
      Lampard has a better win ratio in the PL, though

  • Comment posted by Tony F, today at 06:36

    Both will join the old Hughes, Bruce, Allardyce, Pardew, etc manager merry go round in time. Average at best, unfortunately.

    These clubs should be looking at the likes of Potter and giving him a chance.

    • Reply posted by Three And A Half Inch Floppy, today at 06:38

      Three And A Half Inch Floppy replied:
      Potter can only manage one club at a time.

  • Comment posted by STEVO, today at 06:35

    Another pointless BBC HYS. Let's wait until the end of the season, then see if its been a defining moment for either of these two darlings of the beeb. Mid table at best.

    • Reply posted by CJS, today at 06:39

      CJS replied:
      Will both of them be in post by the end of the season?

  • Comment posted by Three And A Half Inch Floppy, today at 06:29

    Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will ascend and the opposite will happen for evertons Frank Lampard.
    The simple fact is Gerrard has played for a club that has won the European Cup and is managing a club that has won the European Cup.
    Frank Lampard is missing the latter. That is evidently something everton will never have. Gerrard is better than Lampard #Fact.

    • Reply posted by Klaatu, today at 06:42

      Klaatu replied:
      I see how you shoehorned in the Everton / Euro Cup reference, nice work, pretty inventive

