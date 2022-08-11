Close menu

Aston Villa v Everton: A defining season for Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard?

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard
Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard faced each other many times in the Premier League as players

It was a debate that raged for years during their playing days: Who was the better midfielder - Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard?

Now the discussion focuses on their managerial ability and the two meet in opposition dugouts for the first time on Saturday (12:30 BST) as Gerrard's Villa host Lampard's Everton in the Premier League.

The spotlight will be firmly on both for the coming campaign as they look to make their mark, having had their first full pre-seasons at their respective clubs.

Who has the best managerial record so far and who appears best equipped for the coming season? BBC Sport takes a look.

How do their Premier League records compare?

Having enjoyed great success in charge of Rangers in Scotland, Gerrard made the move into Premier League management last November, replacing Dean Smith at Villa.

Gerrard made a promising start, winning four of his first six league games, but that form tailed off significantly towards the end of last season as he oversaw just two wins and five losses in their final 10 games.

Villa finished 14th, comfortably clear of relegation but perhaps disappointing for a side with aspirations of finishing closer to the top 10.

"It was a poor end to last season," former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think with the money invested when he took over from Dean Smith, it was all about getting to the next level and making that next step. They haven't done that. The pressure is on this season."

Steven Gerrard's Premier League record
ClubGames WinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals Against Win %Points Per Game
Aston Villa2810513383636%1.25

Lampard, meanwhile, became Everton manager at the end of January, joining a side low on confidence and trying to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle.

It looked bleak at times for the Toffees but a run of four wins from their final nine games, including victories against Manchester United, Chelsea and a win from 2-0 down against Crystal Palace, secured Premier League survival.

Frank Lampard's Premier League record
ClubGamesWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstWin %Points Per Game
Chelsea572811181027749%1.67
Everton196211193232%1.05

Overall, Lampard has a Premier League win percentage of 32% at Everton, worse than Gerrard's record although he did come into much tougher circumstances.

Including his time in charge of Chelsea, Lampard's win percentage as a Premier League manager is 45%. Before taking the Chelsea job, his first managerial role was in the Championship at Derby County, who finished sixth in 2018-19 and lost in the play-off final to Villa.

"Although I personally wouldn't see it that way, this will be a career-defining season in some people's eyes," former Everton winger Pat Nevin told BBC Sport.

"With most managers it is not necessarily about how good the manager is, it is about the job and Everton is a tough job.

"It is hard to get players to go to Everton, it hurts me as an Evertonian to say that but if Newcastle are in, Manchester City are in, Liverpool are in, then you are not going to get those players.

"In some ways, what he learned at Derby could be more important than at Chelsea in terms of getting the right players in.

"'Defining season' is an easy headline but I would say it is a massively important one."

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard
Steven Gerrard versus Lampard was a big draw on the pitch and it is the same now they are in the dugout

Have they been backed in the transfer market?

Gerrard pulled off a bit of coup by bringing his former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho in on loan last season and this summer Villa secured the Brazilian playmaker's permanent signing from Barcelona.

Coutinho scored four goals and provided three assists and will no doubt be a key player for the club this season.

Other significant summer signings include France international midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille and defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

Having just staved off relegation last season, Lampard targeted his defence as the area to improve over the summer.

Established Premier League centre-backs James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have come in from Burnley and Wolves respectively, the latter on a season-long loan, while ex-Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre has joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Forward Dwight McNeil has also arrived from the relegated Clarets while £33m was spent to recruit 20-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille.

How did their opening games go?

Not the result we came for - Gerrard

Both teams lost their openers, with Everton beaten at home by Chelsea and Aston Villa suffering a surprise loss to newly promoted Bournemouth.

That defeat by the Cherries raised a few eyebrows but one of the big talking points from the game was Gerrard's decision to drop England international Tyrone Mings from the starting XI, having also stripped him of the captaincy.

It is a bold move that some fear could disrupt the dressing room at Villa Park.

"I'm flabbergasted to be honest," former Villa defender Micah Richards said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Mings is well loved in the dressing room by all accounts and Villa fans seem to love him as well. It is not like Gerrard to sort of throw him under the bus a bit there."

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says penalty was the only difference

Everton's defeat, meanwhile, marked the first time the Toffees had lost their opening day fixture since 2011 but there were signs of encouragement.

Tarkowski stood out on his debut as Lampard's side looked defensively solid, with Chelsea needing a Jorginho penalty to secure the three points.

However, Everton's attack did look lightweight.

Without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin and with Richarlison sold, Lampard's options were limited and he played without a conventional striker. It will be an area he will likely want to address before the transfer window closes.

A defining season for both?

It is far too early for the outcome of Saturday's match to provide much of an indicator of what type of season Gerrard and Lampard are going to have.

But with both having now had the time to stamp their authority on their respective clubs, it is likely going to be an important campaign in determining the shape of the rest of their managerial careers.

Who do you think will have the better season? Have your say below.

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 07:39

    Why has the BBC devoted an entire article to two average (at best) managers at mid table (if they havea great season) clubs.

    Will we get an article comparing Scott Parker and Ralph Hasenhuttl next week?

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 07:39

    For either of these clubs 'success' would be defined as finishing in the top half of the table and even a high mid table finish would be deemed OK. They shouldn't be in relegation dog fights and that is what may cost one or both their jobs.

    As for management style both will have to put out teams to play to the strengths of the players they have against a given, often stronger opposition.

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 07:38

    Why this BBC obsession to compare Lampard and Gerrard at every opportunity?
    Both are highly overrated as managers and both will lead their teams to nowhere this season.

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 07:37

    I can see Gerrard slipping up in this one.
    Always in the shadows of Frank 👍

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 07:37

    The bbc love in continues . Boring journalism

  • Comment posted by paul_d, today at 07:33

    There are reasons why the greatest managers were not typically the greatest players. They had more time, energy and drive to become great coaches first over multiple years, before becoming managers. They both could have benefited with 2-3 years coaching experience before management.

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 07:33

    I think it's fair to say that both of them will never manage in the Barclay's again after this season.

  • Comment posted by andrew meighan, today at 07:32

    It's not a defining season for Lampard. Slowly but surely he's got to be given time to build a squad and get rid of the absolute dross he inherited. He's started already on that. Got to be given 4 seasons at least. We are were are because that clown Moshiri keeps axing managers.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 07:32

    In his 3 year stint at Glasgow Rangers, the ultimate two-horse league, Gerrard only won one trophy and only reached one cup final.

    He failed there, where it is hard to fail.

    • Reply posted by BBC admin, today at 07:37

      BBC admin replied:
      Wow, from your posts on this HYS, it seems you really have something against Gerrard!

      Obsessed!

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 07:31

    Pains me to say it, but Wayne Rooney is a better manager than both of them

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 07:32

      ru4eel replied:
      Who is he managing now?

  • Comment posted by IfTheBankersTheBonusItsDisgusting, today at 07:26

    Eeeeeehhhrrrm yh course

  • Comment posted by R Bush, today at 07:22

    Remind me again, who have Lampard and Gerrard drawn in the cup?

    • Reply posted by hawkington, today at 07:33

      hawkington replied:
      Tealeaves FC

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 07:17

    I get Trevor Francis vibes about Gerrard. One of those ex-players unable to cope with the fact that he's managing players that can't reach his standards in the pitch. Think it will all end messily.

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 07:11

    Here we go again.
    It’s the made up soap opera of Frank vs Steven. I’m sure The British Brainwash Association is run by children. What the BBC say, must be real. This isn’t a news story.

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 07:15

      ru4eel replied:
      But it gets people posting…doesn’t it StevieC?

  • Comment posted by ru4eel, today at 07:08

    It’s all about results. Managers with great potential get given the push because of impatience on the terraces and in the boardroom. Even Alex Ferguson was just one game away from the sack at OT. (of course the Mancs will deny this)

    • Reply posted by cero, today at 07:19

      cero replied:
      Everton did sack Rafa Benitez didn't they. Villa will be more hesitant to sack as Gerrard has a trophy to show for his career.

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 07:06

    I think both will be sacked unless they can get their teams producing results. Villa has the better players and they should be achieving a lot more, but unless Gerrard can do that he will be gone by Xmas. Lamps has the worse team, but at least they are playing a lil better. Though unless they get a good striker, it will count for nothing.

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 07:05

    Both dire managers, not a lot between the ears in the vast majority within football and these are no exception. Clubs should do elocution lessons compulsory as most can barely talk (anyone seen the arsenal docu will know what I'm on about).
    Football culture, now entails the extensive vocabulary of bro, bruv, trekkers, bins.
    Mega money, zero intelligence

    • Reply posted by Hafnia4life, today at 07:26

      Hafnia4life replied:
      Lampard is literally a member of Mensa..

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 07:04

    It baffles me why Aston Villa employed Gerrard when he's never managed in a major league or won a major trophy as a manager

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 07:11

      ru4eel replied:
      Not sure if you are having a poke at SG or Scottish Football, probably both.

  • Comment posted by Oh4QLabour, today at 07:02

    Both have good potential to be great managers, but it takes years to get the experience. Being a good player does not make you a good manager

    Whatever, they a both miles ahead of Wayne Rooney, who couldn't manager the u7 village team

    • Reply posted by chuckles47, today at 07:21

      chuckles47 replied:
      Rooney is doing it right.

      He is building experience in teams that will allow him to make mistakes. He doesn't seem to need the ego boost of manging a big club before he is ready.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 07:00

    The problem with the PL, its results driven, if either go on a bad run they'll be away by Christmas and that's a shame, we need more British managers in the game. hopefully both will do okay

    • Reply posted by cero, today at 07:24

      cero replied:
      What's with this British managers nonsense? How about pressuring British billionaires to invest in British football. And am not talking of a rescue mission in Derby

