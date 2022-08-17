Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45YorkYork City
Venue: ARMCO Arena, England

Solihull Moors v York City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Moulden
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 9Dallas
  • 7Sbarra
  • 5Howe
  • 8Maycock
  • 10Osborne
  • 11Barnett
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Kelleher

Substitutes

  • Vaughan
  • 12McNally
  • 19Reid
  • 20Whelan

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 4Kouogun
  • 8Dyson
  • 12Whittle
  • 5Kerr
  • 19Pybus
  • 16Hancox
  • 7Hurst
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 11Kouhyar

Substitutes

  • 9Boden
  • 10Burgess
  • 17Sanders
  • 18Whitley
  • 27Duku
Referee:
Paul Marsden

Match report to follow.

Wednesday 17th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet32106337
2Chesterfield32105237
3Woking32014226
4Wealdstone32015416
5Maidenhead United32015506
6Notts County31206335
7Solihull Moors21105234
8Dorking31118714
9Boreham Wood31114404
10Oldham31114404
11Bromley31113304
12Eastleigh31113304
13Torquay31111104
14Maidstone United311156-14
15Wrexham311134-14
16York21013213
17Gateshead30305503
18Scunthorpe310246-23
19Aldershot310236-33
20Southend302112-12
21Dag & Red302135-22
22Altrincham302113-22
23Yeovil301235-21
24Halifax301203-31
