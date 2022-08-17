Reading v Blackburn Rovers

ReadingReading20:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Lumley
- 23Hoilett
- 17Yiadom
- 3Holmes
- 5McIntyre
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 10Ince
- 19Fornah
- 22Loum
- 8Hendrick
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 9Lucas João
- 21Bouzanis
- 28Camara
- 30Abrefa
- 33Clarke
- 35Ehibhationham
- 36Craig
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kaminski
- 2Brittain
- 33Phillips
- 4Ayala
- 3Pickering
- 27Travis
- 21Buckley
- 10Dolan
- 8Szmodics
- 22Brereton
- 29Vale
Substitutes
- 6Morton
- 7Edun
- 9Gallagher
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 13Pears
- 19Hedges
- 23Dack
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match report to follow.