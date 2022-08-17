Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading20:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Lumley
  • 23Hoilett
  • 17Yiadom
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 10Ince
  • 19Fornah
  • 22Loum
  • 8Hendrick
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 9Lucas João
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 28Camara
  • 30Abrefa
  • 33Clarke
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 36Craig

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 33Phillips
  • 4Ayala
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 21Buckley
  • 10Dolan
  • 8Szmodics
  • 22Brereton
  • 29Vale

Substitutes

  • 6Morton
  • 7Edun
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges
  • 23Dack
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn33006159
2Hull42205328
3Watford42204228
4Millwall42117617
5Cardiff32013216
6Preston41301016
7Blackpool420223-16
8Rotherham31205145
9Sunderland31206515
10Burnley41213305
11Birmingham41213305
12Swansea412146-25
13Sheff Utd31114314
14Bristol City41126604
15QPR411256-14
16Norwich411245-14
17Wigan30302203
18Huddersfield410356-13
19Stoke310235-23
20Reading310226-43
21Middlesbrough302156-12
22West Brom302134-12
23Luton402214-32
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

