Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3Townsend
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 8Livermore
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Robinson
  • 10Phillips
  • 14Molumby
  • 20Reach
  • 24Palmer
  • 29Gardner-Hickman

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 26Simpson
  • 17Collins
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 6Wintle
  • 10Ojo
  • 8Ralls
  • 25Philogene-Bidace
  • 36Watters

Substitutes

  • 9Etete
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 15Denham
  • 19Sawyers
  • 21Alnwick
  • 27Colwill
  • 29M Harris
Referee:
Andy Madley



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn33006159
2Hull42205328
3Watford42204228
4Millwall42117617
5Cardiff32013216
6Preston41301016
7Blackpool420223-16
8Rotherham31205145
9Sunderland31206515
10Burnley41213305
11Birmingham41213305
12Swansea412146-25
13Sheff Utd31114314
14Bristol City41126604
15QPR411256-14
16Norwich411245-14
17Wigan30302203
18Huddersfield410356-13
19Stoke310235-23
20Reading310226-43
21Middlesbrough302156-12
22West Brom302134-12
23Luton402214-32
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

