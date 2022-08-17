Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United20:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 13Lowe
  • 28McAtee
  • 7Brewster
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 11Khadra
  • 22Doyle
  • 36Jebbison
  • 37Amissah

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 11Gooch
  • 8Embleton
  • 24Neil
  • 20Clarke
  • 21Pritchard
  • 9Simms
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 23Diamond
  • 26Wright
  • 27Matete
  • 32Hume
  • 42Alese
Referee:
James Linington

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn33006159
2Hull42205328
3Watford42204228
4Millwall42117617
5Cardiff32013216
6Preston41301016
7Blackpool420223-16
8Rotherham31205145
9Sunderland31206515
10Burnley41213305
11Birmingham41213305
12Swansea412146-25
13Sheff Utd31114314
14Bristol City41126604
15QPR411256-14
16Norwich411245-14
17Wigan30302203
18Huddersfield410356-13
19Stoke310235-23
20Reading310226-43
21Middlesbrough302156-12
22West Brom302134-12
23Luton402214-32
24Coventry201134-11
