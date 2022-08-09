Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Daly has scored eight goals in 57 caps for England

England international Rachel Daly has joined Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who ends a six-year spell at US side Houston Dash, started all seven games at left-back as England won Euro 2022 on home soil last month.

But Daly has played in attack at club level and Villa boss Carla Ward says that is where she plans to deploy her.

"This is a big signing for us - Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer," Ward told Villa's website. external-link

"Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team," Ward added.

"But, for us, she is a forward and we can't wait to see her scoring goals."

Daly scored 33 goals in 101 National Women's Soccer League appearances after joining Houston in 2016 - and also netted three times in nine games for West Ham during a brief loan spell in 2020.

She joins a Villa side embarking on their third season in the Women's Super League, having finished 10th and ninth in their two campaigns since achieving promotion from the Championship.

"I spoke to a few clubs and it felt right to sign for Villa - the journey the club is on is one I want to be a part of," said Daly.

"I want to take my game to the next level. I'm not getting any younger so I want to keep pushing and see where I can go because I think there's still a lot left to give in the tank."