Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon left-back Iandolo made 46 league appearances for the club in League Two last season

Swindon Town left-back Ellis Iandolo has signed a new two-year contract extension with the club.

The 24-year-old is the club's longest serving player, having joined in July 2015 from Maidstone United.

Iandolo has since made 113 appearances for the League Two club, scoring twice.

He has yet to play for Swindon this season after first suffering an ankle injury and then tearing a quadricep while in recovery, and is expected to remain out for a number of weeks.

"Swindon Town feels like home to me and it's a club that means a lot," Iandolo said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what the future brings, and hopefully I can help drive this team towards promotion this season."