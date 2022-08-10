Herron says he is ready for the new season having recovered from a foot injury

Irish Premiership - Larne v Glentoran Venue: Inver Park Date: Friday, 12 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Larne midfielder John Herron admits teams harbouring title ambitions must take a leaf out of Linfield's book if they are to challenge the Blues' place at the Irish Premiership summit.

Having finished fifth last season, Larne are aiming to put together a sustained title bid this term.

But Herron believes the Invermen's hopes rest on their ability to strengthen their "winning mentality".

"You've got to give credit where credit's due," Herron said of Linfield.

"People were saying last season, 'this will be the year Linfield will lose it' but they know how to win games. For me, that's something that we lack.

"You have to give Linfield credit. It's no coincidence that they scored six or seven last-minute goals [last season]. They know how to do it. They grind out teams and have that winning mentality.

"That's something that we've been trying to create here and it's something we need to get better at whether it's on or off the pitch, whether it's physical or mental, we just have to do it. Linfield have that, they are full of winners.

"And it's not just us. The likes of Cliftonville, Glentoran, Coleraine, Crusaders, everyone has to take a leaf out of Linfield's book. I believe that's what sets them apart. Not just ability, but that winning mentality and togetherness."

While Larne ended last season on a high with a thrilling play-off final win over Glentoran - who they face at Inver Park in Friday's league opener - they approach the new domestic season on the back of European disappointment.

A 1-0 aggregate defeat by Gibraltar side St Joseph's saw Tiernan Lynch's side drop out of Europa Conference League qualifying at the first hurdle, and Herron admits Larne are out to "prove people wrong" after a humbling second foray into European competition.

"We didn't show up," added Herron, who did not feature in either St Joseph's game due to injury.

"That's the harsh reality of it. Everyone in the squad has to accept that and take some blame on the chin. If you don't show up on the day you're going to have little chance of going through and that's what happened to us.

"Hopefully it'll give us that grit between the teeth to go and prove people wrong because maybe people are giving us a bit of stick.

"It's what we deserve but it's up to us to go and make the wrongs right. Everyone will take plaudits when they're given out but you've got to take the bad words when you're not performing as well."

Larne reached the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League in 2021 but fell at the first hurdle this summer

Herron has been troubled by a foot injury since April, but having returned to training the former Celtic midfielder says he is "raring to go" for the new season, which begins with a mouthwatering home game against fellow title hopefuls Glentoran in front of the BBC Sport NI cameras on Friday evening.

Like Larne, the Glens are hoping to improve on last season's showing, with Mick McDermott's side missing out on European football following a third-place finish with the play-off final defeat by the Invermen.

But Herron, who left The Oval to join Larne in 2020, knows Glentoran better than most and expects his former side to provide a stiff challenge at Inver Park on Friday.

"Glentoran have great fans that always come in numbers and they have great strength in depth in their squad," said the 28-year-old.

"They're going to get in your face and rough you up but they have quality too. Like Jay Donnelly, who's just a very clever goalscoring player, and Conor McMenamin who had a terrific season last year.

"We've done well at Inver against the Glens and obviously we had the play-off win so I'm sure they'll come to our place trying to get one over on us. It's going to be a very good and very interesting game."