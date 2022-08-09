Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff forward Isaak Davies has impressed for Wales Under-21s

Cardiff City have turned down a bid from Championship rivals Burnley for Wales Under-21 striker Isaak Davies.

The versatile 20-year-old forward made 30 appearances for the Bluebirds last season.

Davies is a Cardiff academy graduate and previously worked with former Cardiff academy coach Craig Bellamy, now the assistant manager at Turf Moor.

Burnley reportedly offered a fee of £2.5m for a player who is highly-rated by Cardiff boss Steve Morison.

Davies extended his Cardiff contract to 2025 when he signed a new deal in March.

However, Burnley could yet return with an increased offer for Davies as they look to bolster a squad that has seen Dwight McNeil and Maxwell Cornet leave recently to Premier League sides Everton and West Ham respectively.