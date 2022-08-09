Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Jack Simpson spent a loan spell at AFC Totton during his time at Bournemouth

Cardiff City have signed defender Jack Simpson from Rangers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Simpson joined the Scottish Premier League giants in February 2021 from Bournemouth, for whom he made 11 Premier League appearances.

The 25-year-old scored one goal in 49 appearances in all competitions during his two seasons at Ibrox.

The centre-back has been capped once by England at Under-21 level, a 5-1 win against Denmark in 2018.

"I'm very excited to join the club," Simpson told the Cardiff website. "I spoke to the manager (Steve Morison) about what he's trying to do here.

"I'm a ball-playing centre-half, and hopefully that'll suit the way the team are playing now.

"I'm excited to be here. I want to help the team and play in as many games as possible."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.