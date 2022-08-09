Close menu

Sergio Gomez: Manchester City in talks with Anderlecht to sign Spanish defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments93

Sergio Gomez celebrates after scoring Spain Under-21's second goal against Lithuania
Gomez has represented Spain at every age level from under-16 to under-21

Manchester City are in talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 international defender Sergio Gomez.

City are looking at left-sided options after failing to complete a deal for Brighton's Marc Cucurella, who joined Chelsea last week for £62.5m.

City could promote Gomez, 21, to Pep Guardiola's squad if they do sign him, but may opt to loan him to City Football Group club Girona in Spain.

He came through the Barcelona academy before joining Borussia Dortmund.

Gomez then spent two years on loan at Huesca in 2019, before joining Anderlecht where he played under former City skipper Vincent Kompany.

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 20:43

    Liverpool, Man U and Chelsea spend mega millions every season but their 'fans' still accuse Man City of 'buying titles'. But of course they're not hypocrits! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 20:45

      for11 replied:
      Have City ever had to sell a top player to fund incoming buys ?? All of this years ‘sales’ were unforced….

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 20:41

    Some people are plain thick. City have raised more money this transfer window than any premier league team has ever done. They have the smallest senior squad in the league. And they look to spend 10 million on a young defender and people quote FFP.

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 20:44

      for11 replied:
      Think your missing the point….no one believes any of the figures coming out of the club…..I wonder why ??

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:35

    FFP does not exist for some it seems

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 20:32

    How many players do they want !!! Then there's all the players already out on loan. It's basically becoming a very distorted Premier League. There's the 'big' clubs, a middle few established clubs and then the 2nd season and newly promoted clubs. I'd have been quite happy for the so-called 'big clubs' if they had joined the European Super League.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 20:35

      Leanne replied:
      Aww :)

      #93:20 #MCFC #Centurions

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:26

    Will always be the club to spent £100m on a flop with girls hair

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 20:37

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Is this the only type of comment you can post? Always insulting, always unpleasant, always snidy?
      You are not clever, not funny, just incredibly uninformed.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 20:23

    It's wonderful listening to Liverpool, Man U and Chelsea fans criticising Man City's 'overspending' despite their own club doing it themselves for many years 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 20:27

      richard replied:
      City have made a massive profit on transfers this summer unlike those 3 clubs

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 20:20

    Keep strengthening City and leave Man U far far behind 😃😃😃😃😃

    • Reply posted by bunny westmore, today at 20:24

      bunny westmore replied:
      If only it included fan base also...keep taking the dirham

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 20:19

    ofcourse they are signing more players now, 5 sub rule. Not even looking at the British talent they already have available.

    Winning isnt about ignoring all the morals and dutys of a top-tier club, it appears that they just dont care and win at all cost.

    Blackburn Rovers, Manchester Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea all highly regarded the England National team when they were the top2.

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 20:21

      richard replied:
      Your jealousy knows no bounds

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:19

    Brighton sign players that we have not heard of but it dont seem to be doing them any harm

  • Comment posted by maninacave, today at 20:17

    Man City bore off into their own Saudi League, bit like the golf.

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 20:19

      richard replied:
      🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:17

    Man City seem to be morphing in Man United. I hope it is not catching for the rest of the city of Manchester

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 20:20

      richard replied:
      Bore off and comment on your own team

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 20:09

    Looks a bit like a young Vardy.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 20:05

    Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake... who is he here to replace... its like Russian roulette; where will the bullet land upon?!?!? My moneys on Ake!

    • Reply posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 20:07

      JustPassingTheTime replied:
      Yep, I was being stupid... he's a left back. So the answer was Zinchenko, who has already departed for Arsenal 🤦🏿

  • Comment posted by PatrickLFC, today at 19:57

    Oil dopers dipping in their bottomless pit of funds again. sigh!

    • Reply posted by Andy Steen, today at 20:00

      Andy Steen replied:
      but still spend less than you!

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 19:57

    If you are going to keep Grealish as a rigid left forward, he needs a left footed full-back to overlap either as a passing option or as a decoy.

    Leaving him isolated with right-footed Cancello playing 30 yards behind him means he mostly to turn infield into a crowd of waiting defenders or pass it back. Perhaps super-coach Guardiola has finally realised that.

    • Reply posted by Andy Steen, today at 20:01

      Andy Steen replied:
      obviously Pep is not as smart as you!

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 19:45

    Couldn’t afford Cucurella so now rooting around in the reduced and short dated section of the market.

    • Reply posted by CarefreeCoors, today at 19:56

      CarefreeCoors replied:
      I hardly think City are hard up for cash mate.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 19:40

    This is incredible news.

    • Reply posted by AndyC_MK, today at 20:04

      AndyC_MK replied:
      Signing a young player nobody has heard of is ‘incredible news’?!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport