Jonjo Shelvey scored twice in 25 appearances for Newcastle in the 2021-22 season

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is expected to be out for about 12 weeks following surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during the Magpies' pre-season friendly defeat by Benfica on 26 July.

"[It is] a real shame for him and for us but he's on the road to recovery," said manager Eddie Howe.

"It was quite a complex one. We had a number of scans and opinions. We expect him to be out for around 12 weeks."

Shelvey has made 160 league starts for Newcastle since signing in January 2016 but also endured an injury disrupted start to last season, a calf injury ruling him out until late October.

However, he was an important player later in the season as, under Howe, the club rallied to finish 11th in the Premier League.

Newcastle, who won their opening fixture of this season at home to Nottingham Forest, travel to face Brighton on Saturday.