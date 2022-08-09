Plymouth Argyle have released an artist's impression of their planned new training ground at Parkway Sports Club

Plymouth Argyle have agreed to buy land in the Ernesettle area of the city to build a new training facility.

The League One side has agreed in principle to buy land from the Parkway Sports Club, with the Pilgrims aiming to start work at the end of the season.

The pitches on the site are currently used by a number of amateur sides, and Argyle say they will "support groups in finding the alternative facilities".

It comes after £4m of investment from a US-based consortium last week.

The money has been earmarked for use in infrastructure projects, including a new training ground.

"For some time, the club has been seeking a suitable area of land within the city to enhance our infrastructure, and earlier this year we were approached by the directors of the facility with a view to selling the land to us," a club statement read.

"We have a very clear, long-term strategic vision to become a sustainable Championship football club.

"To achieve this objective, we need to ensure that all our people have the very best facilities available to them - both to train our existing players and to attract the quality of new players we desire."

One of Parkway Sports Club's current users - Devon Football League South and West side Lakeside Athletic - face having to find a new home.

"This comes as a massive shock to us at Lakeside," they said.

"At this moment in time we are looking at a plan forward for the club, so can everyone bear with us please as this is a tough situation for us all."

Argyle hope the new training facilities will enable them to continue their success - the club missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the final day of last season.

"Having the best training facilities for our players is vital if we want to become the best Plymouth Argyle we can be," director of football Neil Dewsnip said.

"We have made huge improvements across the club - in a number of areas - over the past couple of years, and a training facility to match our ambition is the next step to take.

"We have invested in increased coaching across all ages, including the first team, and now we are putting plans in place to support this with physical infrastructure. It is a tremendously encouraging development."