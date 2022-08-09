Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Top scorer Marko Arnautovic netted 15 times for Bologna last season

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic.

New United boss Erik ten Hag was understood to have been considering a move for Arnautovic, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente.

But is understood United pulled out due to a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee demands and the negative reaction to the proposed move.

The club reportedly received complaints from their fans who were opposed to the move.

Ten Hag dismissed talk of potentially signing the 33-year-old former West Ham United and Stoke City forward after the 2-1 defeat by Brighton in Saturday's Premier League opener.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen started the game at Old Trafford in a false nine role.

Striker Anthony Martial was ruled out by a hamstring injury and Cristiano Ronaldo was not deemed fit enough to start after playing for only 45 minutes during pre-season.

Austria international Arnautovic scored 43 goals in 184 games in the Premier League between 2013 and 2019.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton said news of the proposed signing was "a PR disaster".

"That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic]," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club

"I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous. It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters."