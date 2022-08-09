Close menu

Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker

Marko Arnautovic
Top scorer Marko Arnautovic netted 15 times for Bologna last season

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic.

New United boss Erik ten Hag was understood to have been considering a move for Arnautovic, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente.

But is understood United pulled out due to a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee demands and the negative reaction to the proposed move.

The club reportedly received complaints from their fans who were opposed to the move.

Ten Hag dismissed talk of potentially signing the 33-year-old former West Ham United and Stoke City forward after the 2-1 defeat by Brighton in Saturday's Premier League opener.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen started the game at Old Trafford in a false nine role.

Striker Anthony Martial was ruled out by a hamstring injury and Cristiano Ronaldo was not deemed fit enough to start after playing for only 45 minutes during pre-season.

Austria international Arnautovic scored 43 goals in 184 games in the Premier League between 2013 and 2019.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton said news of the proposed signing was "a PR disaster".

"That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic]," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club

"I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous. It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters."

Comments

Join the conversation

136 comments

  • Comment posted by SilverFox, today at 14:30

    Cannot believe this is 'breaking news'....

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 14:36

      Arcangel replied:
      It is big news for us United fans who didnt want him at the club!

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 14:29

    City get Haaland, United fail to get Marko Arnautovic. It shows the difference in the two clubs and their ambition

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 14:47

      Peter replied:
      I'm not sure it's necessarily ambition - It's plain appeal. Man City have unlimited funds and have one of the top 5 sides in Europe, thus players want to come to them.

      Man Utd have had their time for now. Appeal for a team not in the CL, and unlikely to challenge for PL, means players aren't keen to consider them like they would have done 10 years ago (I.E De Jong.)

  • Comment posted by BodyInFlight, today at 14:29

    So annoying.

    For non United fans.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:46

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Seriously BBC this is breaking news?????

      Very slow news day today, huh?

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 14:34

    They should get Ryan Giggs back. From what they post from the trial, he may not be very good when playing at Old Trafford, but is magnificent at playing away from home.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 14:40

      TheMiller replied:
      Good at heading

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 14:30

    And....who cares?

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 14:40

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      The BBCMUTV fanzine cares

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 14:39

    Interest in Arnautovic only ending as they're moving on to a new target. Surprise bid for Iain Dowie by the weekend

  • Comment posted by dmjnr, today at 14:40

    Non-story… again from the Utd sycophants aka Simon Stone et al

  • Comment posted by jbcemjess, today at 14:35

    More breaking news. QPR not signing Messi.

    • Reply posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 14:40

      TechtonikShyft replied:
      Wait... they're not?

  • Comment posted by Catalyst, today at 14:31

    I'm a United fan and even I just have to sit back and stare in disbelief at what is going on.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 14:40

      TheMiller replied:
      Man U “fan” from Kent 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by belfast red the boy, today at 14:29

    could he have been worse that those who played against Brighton?

    • Reply posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 14:42

      TechtonikShyft replied:
      He'd have been better than Eriksen playing as a false 9. But that's clearly why they were buying him - cover for better players.

      The player himself isn't that shabby, though I do have huge question marks over reports of racism.

  • Comment posted by d10nysios, today at 14:29

    I was just hoping to see the next BBC piece on Man Utd. It's been a while...

  • Comment posted by 10-15-28-35, today at 14:40

    What was the reason again - a negative reaction from fans?

    Seems an odd way to conduct transfer business...................

  • Comment posted by FoolioLeChauffer, today at 14:35

    How is this possibly a 'BREAKING NEWS' story??? BREAKING BREAKING CLUBS ENDS INTEREST IN PLAYER !!!! if there was a breaking article every time a team ended it's pursuit of a player that's all we'd ever have !!!! Oh sorry, forgot, this is about the beeb's favourite team so clearly deserves an article !!

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 14:38

      Tony replied:
      Because the story shows how far United have dropped and how so many players are not interested in going there no matter how average the player is.

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 14:44

    BREAKING ... the BBC declares no interest in 91of the 92 league clubs.

  • Comment posted by Quaid, today at 14:42

    So, the 'Breaking News' is that... there is no breaking news?

  • Comment posted by Dias, today at 14:40

    Looks like Chris Sutton's article worked 😉

  • Comment posted by Snowflake, today at 14:39

    Ten Hag will be gone by February. Either out of choice or pushed or a bit of both.

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 14:37

    3 of the first 9 stories involve Man Utd on this page. What about the other 91 clubs? This isn't even newsworthy

  • Comment posted by Jason Cairns , today at 14:32

    LOL, who they after next Charlie Austin?

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 14:34

      Tony replied:
      Why would Austin sign for United. At 33 he still has ambitions lol

  • Comment posted by bluemoon_noisy, today at 14:42

    Shame - that would have provided hours of comedy material

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 14:48

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      Not as much as the keeper ls Liverpool had in goal against madrid in either cl final
      They’re still showing them on comedy gold!!

