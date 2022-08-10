Europa Conference League, third qualifying round, second leg: AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United Venue: AZ Stadion, Alkmaar Date: Thursday, 11 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross says his players will have to rise to the challenge again if they are to seal a memorable European triumph over Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

The Scottish side travel to the Netherlands with a one-goal advantage after Glenn Middleton's fine strike earned a first-leg victory last week.

But Tannadice boss Ross is "under no illusions about the difficulty of the task" as his side aims to secure progression to the Europa League Conference play-off round.

"AZ's home record in Europe is very, very good over the past six or seven years," Ross told BBC Scotland.

"I'm excited about it, though. I think the players rose to the challenge last week and they'll need to do so again on Thursday. I think [the performance] needs to be at least on par [with last week's]."

The winner of the tie will face either Riga or Gil Vicente in the play-off round, with the Portuguese side favourites to go through after a 1-1 first-leg draw in Latvia.

After a raucous night at Tannadice, United were brought crashing back down to earth three days later when they suffered a 1-0 home league defeat to Livingston on Sunday.

Despite last Thursday's hugely impressive victory over AZ, Ross' side have just one point to show for their first two Scottish Premiership fixtures after an opening-day draw at Kilmarnock was followed by the weekend loss to Livingston.

However, the United boss believes Sunday's result wasn't necessarily a wake-up call for his "honest" group of players.

"It was a new experience for them, physically going so close together with matches," Ross added.

"Psychologically, we can speak about everything and say the right things before we go out, but human emotion dictates you'll have this comedown after such a high on Thursday night, so we need to get better at that.

"Hopefully we'll have to get better not just this week but the following weeks if we're successful."

Team news - Behich available for United debut

United left-back Aziz Behich, who signed from Turkish side Giresunspor last month, will be free to make his debut for the club on Thursday after the approval of the the Australian international's work permit.

"He's been desperate to get going," Ross said. "Not a lot will faze him with the experience he has in his career. He's quick, energetic and has good quality in his left foot."

AZ, who finished fifth in the Eredivisie last term, began their domestic league season with a 2-0 win at home to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, with head coach Pascal Jansen making just one change to the side that lost at Tannadice.

Winger Myron van Brederode may have forced himself into the team after scoring in his first start for the senior side in the weekend win after Greece striker Vangelis Pavlidis had broken the deadlock.

Having stepped up from the club's B-team this season, Van Brederodehe replaced Mayckel Lahdo after the break in the first leg and was preferred to his fellow 19-year-old on Sunday.

What they said

AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen: "We are very confident we are going to get the job done, but football is football. I know for a fact Dundee United will give us a big battle, we're going to give it everything we have."

Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher: "It's good for us that 2,000 fans are travelling, they've spent their money to come and support us. We'll use that as a driving force."

Match stats