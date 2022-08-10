|Europa Conference League, third qualifying round, second leg: AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United
|Venue: AZ Stadion, Alkmaar Date: Thursday, 11 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Dundee United head coach Jack Ross says his players will have to rise to the challenge again if they are to seal a memorable European triumph over Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.
The Scottish side travel to the Netherlands with a one-goal advantage after Glenn Middleton's fine strike earned a first-leg victory last week.
But Tannadice boss Ross is "under no illusions about the difficulty of the task" as his side aims to secure progression to the Europa League Conference play-off round.
"AZ's home record in Europe is very, very good over the past six or seven years," Ross told BBC Scotland.
"I'm excited about it, though. I think the players rose to the challenge last week and they'll need to do so again on Thursday. I think [the performance] needs to be at least on par [with last week's]."
The winner of the tie will face either Riga or Gil Vicente in the play-off round, with the Portuguese side favourites to go through after a 1-1 first-leg draw in Latvia.
- Dundee Utd's second leg in Alkmaar live on BBC
- How Dundee Utd rekindled electric European highs
- Brilliant Utd defeat AZ in first leg
After a raucous night at Tannadice, United were brought crashing back down to earth three days later when they suffered a 1-0 home league defeat to Livingston on Sunday.
Despite last Thursday's hugely impressive victory over AZ, Ross' side have just one point to show for their first two Scottish Premiership fixtures after an opening-day draw at Kilmarnock was followed by the weekend loss to Livingston.
However, the United boss believes Sunday's result wasn't necessarily a wake-up call for his "honest" group of players.
"It was a new experience for them, physically going so close together with matches," Ross added.
"Psychologically, we can speak about everything and say the right things before we go out, but human emotion dictates you'll have this comedown after such a high on Thursday night, so we need to get better at that.
"Hopefully we'll have to get better not just this week but the following weeks if we're successful."
Team news - Behich available for United debut
United left-back Aziz Behich, who signed from Turkish side Giresunspor last month, will be free to make his debut for the club on Thursday after the approval of the the Australian international's work permit.
"He's been desperate to get going," Ross said. "Not a lot will faze him with the experience he has in his career. He's quick, energetic and has good quality in his left foot."
AZ, who finished fifth in the Eredivisie last term, began their domestic league season with a 2-0 win at home to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, with head coach Pascal Jansen making just one change to the side that lost at Tannadice.
Winger Myron van Brederode may have forced himself into the team after scoring in his first start for the senior side in the weekend win after Greece striker Vangelis Pavlidis had broken the deadlock.
Having stepped up from the club's B-team this season, Van Brederodehe replaced Mayckel Lahdo after the break in the first leg and was preferred to his fellow 19-year-old on Sunday.
What they said
AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen: "We are very confident we are going to get the job done, but football is football. I know for a fact Dundee United will give us a big battle, we're going to give it everything we have."
Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher: "It's good for us that 2,000 fans are travelling, they've spent their money to come and support us. We'll use that as a driving force."
Match stats
- Both sides have reached one European final - AZ losing to Ipswich Town in the 1981 Uefa Cup and United being beaten by IFK Gothenburg in the climax to the same tournament six years later.
- This is United's first tie in European competition since 2012, when they were thumped 5-0 in the second leg away to Dinamo Moscow after a 2-2 draw at Tannadice in the Europa League third qualifying round.
- AZ reached last season's Europa Conference League last 16, losing to Bodo/Glimt.
- United have twice played Dutch teams in European competition - beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on aggregate in the 1982-83 Uefa Cup first round but losing 5-0 on aggregate to Vitesse Arnhem in the 1990-91 Uefa Cup second round.
- AZ have faced Scottish sides twice previously in European competition - beating Rangers 1-0 at home in the 2004-05 Uefa Cup group stage but losing 3-2 on aggregate to Celtic in last season's Europa League play-off qualifier.