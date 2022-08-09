Last updated on .From the section Football

Keith Curle, Neil Warnock and Mick Jones (right) guided QPR to promotion from the Championship in 2011

Neil Warnock has paid tribute to his former assistant manager Mick Jones following his death at the age of 75.

The pair worked together at several clubs including QPR, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Jones also managed in his own right at Mansfield, Halifax, Peterborough and Plymouth, as well as with the Brunei national team.

"We had some unbelievable times. Mick was the sensible one. I'll miss him loads," Warnock posted on Twitter. external-link

The pair guided teams to promotion on six occasions - firstly Notts County from the old Second Division in 1991, and finally QPR from the Championship in 2011.

Jones was back at County, for whom he played 100 games as a defender, for his most recent job as part of Chris Kiwomya's coaching team but they left the club in October 2013.

A statement on the QPR website said: "The quietly-spoken Jones was a trusted aide of Warnock and played an integral role in the club's success during their time at Loftus Road.

"Their first target was to steer the R's clear of relegation, something which was achieved by collecting 20 points from their 14 games at the helm in the latter stages of 2009-10.

"The following campaign saw QPR storm to promotion glory as they won the Championship with some breathtaking and enjoyable football."

Plymouth and Peterborough play each other in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and there will be a minute's applause in Jones' memory before kick-off.

An Argyle statement said the club were "deeply saddened" by news of his death.

"Mick, with his decades of football experience, was a steadying presence during an unsettled period at the club across his 63 games as manager," the statement added.