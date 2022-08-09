Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join semi-professional club Mandurah City in Australia's third tier.

City say the 31-year-old, who has been capped 22 times for Scotland, will play in their last two home games of the league season.

Mandurah currently lie fourth in the Football West State League Division 1, one of 11 regional divisions.

Griffiths was released by Scottish League 1 club Falkirk this summer.

He was recently training with one of his former clubs, Livingston, as he looked for a new employer following a spell with the Bairns that featured just two goals in 12 outings in Scotland's third tier.

Celtic had activated a clause in his contract to end Griffiths' seven-year stay at the Scottish champions in January.

He had been on loan with then Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee, scoring three times in 17 games, but rejected a permanent deal with the Dens Park club ahead of his move to Falkirk.

Griffiths scored 123 goals in 261 appearances for Celtic, but off-field issues, which led to him spending six months out of the game in 2018-19, affected the latter stages of his career there.

He told BBC Scotland's Sportsound last month that he believed he could still play at the highest level and pleaded for the opportunity to prove himself.

Now he heads to Australia to play for a side managed by former Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and St Mirren forward John Baird.

Griffiths, who won the last of his Scotland caps in November 2020, is poised to make his debut against Joondalup United on Saturday as Baird's side prepare for the State League Finals series.