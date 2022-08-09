Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Issa Diop joined West Ham from Toulouse in 2018

Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop.

The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after arriving from Toulouse in 2018.

Although initially a first choice, Diop has been pushed down the pecking order following the arrivals of Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson at London Stadium.