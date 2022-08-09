Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Nathan Broadhead scored 13 goals in total last season, including 10 in Sunderland's successful league campaign

Everton have loaned striker Nathan Broadhead to Championship side Wigan Athletic for the 2022-23 season.

Broadhead, 24, joins the Latics having spent last season at Sunderland, where he scored 13 goals in 27 games to win promotion alongside Wigan.

The Wales Under-21 international has made two first-team appearances for his parent club, including a Premier League debut in 2020-21 for the Toffees.

He also had a loan stint at Burton and has 16 goals in 51 senior matches.

