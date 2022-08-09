Nathan Broadhead: Wigan Athletic sign Everton striker on loan for season
Everton have loaned striker Nathan Broadhead to Championship side Wigan Athletic for the 2022-23 season.
Broadhead, 24, joins the Latics having spent last season at Sunderland, where he scored 13 goals in 27 games to win promotion alongside Wigan.
The Wales Under-21 international has made two first-team appearances for his parent club, including a Premier League debut in 2020-21 for the Toffees.
He also had a loan stint at Burton and has 16 goals in 51 senior matches.
