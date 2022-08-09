Close menu

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara faces several weeks out with hamstring injury

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara made his 50th Premier League appearance on Saturday

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Saturday's Premier League opener.

The Spain international, 31, was replaced after 51 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

He will have a second scan later this week, although Liverpool do not consider the injury to be serious.

They are already without midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool play Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle in August before visiting Everton on 3 September.

