Karim Benzema continued his Ballon d'Or pursuit with a 324th goal for European champions Real Madrid as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt to lift the Uefa Super Cup in Helsinki.
Carlo Ancelotti's side, who beat Liverpool to win the Champions League in May, took the lead when David Alaba tapped into an empty net, with Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp stranded following Casemiro's header back across goal.
Benzema doubled the Spanish giants' lead after the break with a first-time finish from Vinicius Jr's cross to move second on Real's all-time goalscoring list, overtaking Raul and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo who has 450 goals.
Frankfurt, making their Super Cup debut, had moments of their own - the best when Daichi Kamada was sent through early on, but the Europa League winners looked second best once Real hit their stride.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forRüdigerat 85'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forRodrygoat 67'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forTchouaméniat 85'minutes
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forCamavingaat 76'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Rüdiger
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 18TouréSubstituted forAlarioat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 35Silva Melo
- 2Ndicka
- 36Knauff
- 17RodeSubstituted forGötzeat 58'minutes
- 8Sow
- 25Lenz
- 29LindstrømSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 58'minutes
- 15Kamada
- 19Borré
Substitutes
- 5Smolcic
- 6Jakic
- 9Kolo Muani
- 11Alidou
- 20Hasebe
- 21Alario
- 22Chandler
- 23Hauge
- 27Götze
- 31Grahl
- 40Ramaj
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Post update
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Booking
Lucas Alario (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Alario (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Alario.
Post update
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Christopher Lenz tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).
Post update
Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Lucas Alario (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
