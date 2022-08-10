Close menu
Super Cup
Real MadridReal Madrid2FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Karim Benzema scores 324th goal for Real in Super Cup win

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments4

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has scored 324 goals in 610 games for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema continued his Ballon d'Or pursuit with a 324th goal for European champions Real Madrid as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt to lift the Uefa Super Cup in Helsinki.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who beat Liverpool to win the Champions League in May, took the lead when David Alaba tapped into an empty net, with Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp stranded following Casemiro's header back across goal.

Benzema doubled the Spanish giants' lead after the break with a first-time finish from Vinicius Jr's cross to move second on Real's all-time goalscoring list, overtaking Raul and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo who has 450 goals.

Frankfurt, making their Super Cup debut, had moments of their own - the best when Daichi Kamada was sent through early on, but the Europa League winners looked second best once Real hit their stride.

More to follow

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forRüdigerat 85'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forRodrygoat 67'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forTchouaméniat 85'minutes
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forCamavingaat 76'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 18TouréSubstituted forAlarioat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 2Ndicka
  • 36Knauff
  • 17RodeSubstituted forGötzeat 58'minutes
  • 8Sow
  • 25Lenz
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 58'minutes
  • 15Kamada
  • 19Borré

Substitutes

  • 5Smolcic
  • 6Jakic
  • 9Kolo Muani
  • 11Alidou
  • 20Hasebe
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Hauge
  • 27Götze
  • 31Grahl
  • 40Ramaj
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

  3. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  5. Booking

    Lucas Alario (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Alario (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Alario.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Christopher Lenz tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Toni Kroos.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  15. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Lucas Alario (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by ciuti, today at 22:01

    Real Madrid does not play finals "they win finals" Hala Madrid

  • Comment posted by Rflook, today at 22:01

    Sausages

  • Comment posted by Gougly, today at 22:00

    Any crowd trouble?
    Oh that’s right, Liverpool didn’t win their final.

  • Comment posted by J3YB, today at 21:59

    So Benzema has now scored more goals for Real Madrid than Raul, in a lot less games? This man, whatever his personal character, is one of the greats.

