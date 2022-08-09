Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid beat Liverpool at the Stade de France to be crowned champions of Europe for a record 14th time

Uefa Super Cup: Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 10 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Semi-automated technology to speed up the time taken to reach offside decisions will be used in European club competition for the first time at the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.

European champions Real Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt in the game between last season's Champions League and Europa League winners.

The technology was trialled at last season's Arab Cup and Club World Cup.

It will be used at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on 21 November.

The system involves specialised cameras, which are able to track 29 different body points per player.

"This innovative system will allow video assistant referee (VAR) teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions," said Uefa chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti.

'It doesn't get better'

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League in Seville

England's Michael Oliver will referee the match in Helsinki, Finland, as Real Madrid look to win the Super Cup for a fifth time.

Real overcame Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final at the Stade de France.

But boss Carlo Ancelotti, the first manager to win the Champions League four times, is expecting a tough game against German side Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final.

"Last season, Eintracht achieved something special because they weren't among the favourites," said Ancelotti.

Frankfurt are making their Super Cup debut in their first competitive meeting with Real since the 1960 European Cup final, which the Spanish giants won 7-3 at Hampden Park.

"Playing in the Super Cup means you've been successful, earned it and done a good job," said Frankfurt and Germany keeper Kevin Trapp.

"To have the opportunity at this stage of the season to win a trophy against Real Madrid - it doesn't get better."