Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County21105234
2Solihull Moors21105234
3Barnet21104224
4Boreham Wood21103214
5Chesterfield21103214
6Maidstone United21103214
7Oldham21103214
8Wrexham21103214
9Torquay21101014
10York21013213
11Scunthorpe21014403
12Wealdstone21013303
13Eastleigh21012203
14Woking21012203
15Maidenhead United210135-23
16Gateshead20204402
17Altrincham20201102
18Dorking201145-11
19Bromley201123-11
20Yeovil201123-11
21Southend201112-11
22Dag & Red201124-21
23Halifax200203-30
24Aldershot200215-40
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC