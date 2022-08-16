Preston North End v Rotherham United

PrestonPreston North End19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Blackburn
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|9
|2
|Hull
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Watford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|4
|Millwall
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|5
|Cardiff
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|6
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|1
|5
|7
|Preston
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Rotherham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|9
|Sheff Utd
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|10
|QPR
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|11
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|Swansea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|14
|Huddersfield
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|3
|15
|Wigan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Stoke
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|17
|Blackpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|18
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|19
|Middlesbrough
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|2
|20
|West Brom
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|21
|Luton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|22
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|23
|Bristol City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|24
|Norwich
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
Freddie, Chris and Paddy showcase the standout moments from the last two series
The creative force behind The Thick of It and Alan Partridge talks about his cultural influences
Iconic DJs trace the story of this futuristic sounding music that appeared from nowhere in the 1990s