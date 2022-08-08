Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira joins Galatasaray
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Turkish club Galatasaray in a permanent deal.
Neither club has said if the move for the Uruguay international, who joined the Gunners from Sampdoria for £26m in 2018, involved a fee.
The 26-year-old had spent the past two seasons on loan, firstly at Atletico Madrid then at Fiorentina.
"Everyone at Arsenal thanks Lucas for his contribution during his time with us," a club statement said.
Torreira made 89 appearances for the Gunners after signing a five-year deal.
Galatasaray have also confirmed the signing of Belgian international forward Dries Mertens, 35, who last month left Napoli after nine years with the Italian side.
