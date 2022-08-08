Last updated on .From the section Everton

Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina were injured against Chelsea on Saturday

Everton's Ben Godfrey is expected to be out for about three months after suffering a fractured fibula against Chelsea on Saturday.

The 24-year-old England defender will now begin rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on Monday.

Team-mate Yerry Mina sustained an ankle ligament injury in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat.

The Colombia defender, 27, will see a specialist this week to discover the full extent of the problem.