Ben Godfrey: Everton defender set to miss three months after surgery on fractured fibula
Everton's Ben Godfrey is expected to be out for about three months after suffering a fractured fibula against Chelsea on Saturday.
The 24-year-old England defender will now begin rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on Monday.
Team-mate Yerry Mina sustained an ankle ligament injury in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat.
The Colombia defender, 27, will see a specialist this week to discover the full extent of the problem.
