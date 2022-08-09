Thimothee Lo-Tutala: Hull City sign former Tottenham goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Hull
Hull City have signed former Tottenham goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala.
The 19-year-old rejected a new contract with the Premier League side in the summer, meaning the Tigers have had to pay Spurs compensation.
Lo-Tutala, who has been capped 14 times by France at Under-19 level, travelled with the team to Saturday's 0-0 draw at Preston North End.
The Tigers have taken four points from their opening two games of the Championship season.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.