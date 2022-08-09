Close menu

Thimothee Lo-Tutala: Hull City sign former Tottenham goalkeeper

Thimothee Lo-Tutala is the ninth player to join Hull City this summer

Hull City have signed former Tottenham goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

The 19-year-old rejected a new contract with the Premier League side in the summer, meaning the Tigers have had to pay Spurs compensation.

Lo-Tutala, who has been capped 14 times by France at Under-19 level, travelled with the team to Saturday's 0-0 draw at Preston North End.

The Tigers have taken four points from their opening two games of the Championship season.

