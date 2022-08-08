Baba Fernandes: Accrington Stanley sign former Nottingham Forest defender
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed former Nottingham Forest defender Baba Fernandes on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old joined the Reds in July last year and made two appearances before being released in the summer.
Fernandes, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, could make his Stanley debut against Tranmere in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.
Boss John Coleman told the club website: "He's got the potential to come back with us and make the grade."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.