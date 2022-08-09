Scotland centre-half Jack Hendry, who has previously been linked with Burnley, has been told by new head coach Carl Hoefkens he does not figure in his plans for Club Brugge only three months after the 27-year-old helped the side win the Belgian league title. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic have "courted" Marseille over a potential transfer for Bamba Dieng, who has been told he is not part of head coach Igor Tudor's plans, but the 22-year-old striker has reportedly attracted interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United at a price in the region of £8m, according to hommedumatch.fr. (hommedumatch.fr via Daily Record) external-link

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy is being considered by Danish Superliga club Midtjylland as a successor to sacked head coach Bo Henriksen and the 38-year-old would be very interested should there be an approach. (bt.dk) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Kevin Thomson, the 37-year-old who left Kelty Hearts after leading them to the Scottish League 2 title, has refused to rule himself out of the running to be Motherwell manager having missed out this summer after being interviewed by Hibernian, Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone have offered Daniel Phillips a two-year contract after the 21-year-old Trinidad and Tobago midfielder, who has been released by Watford, had a successful trial period. (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone are growing increasingly optimistic that Daniel Phillips will sign for the Perth club after talks were opened with the former Watford midfielder last week. (The Courier) external-link

Heart of Midlothian have decided against offering Jacob Davenport a contract after the 23-year-old midfielder released by Blackburn Rovers spent several days on trial with the Scottish Premiership club last week. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link