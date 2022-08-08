Close menu

Premier League: Clubs take advantage of five substitutes rule on opening weekend

Newcastle make a substitution
Premier League clubs are able to make five substitutions in the 2022-23 season

Premier League clubs took advantage of the new rule allowing five substitutions on the opening weekend of the season.

Four or five changes were made by 13 of the 20 clubs in their opening fixtures as the number of changes allowed rose from three.

At least four substitutions from a single team occurred in every match.

Tottenham's win against Southampton and Manchester City's victory at West Ham saw all 10 substitutions used.

Five substitutions were briefly allowed when the 2019-20 season resumed after its Covid-19 suspension. Clubs then voted against continuing the rule for the compressed 2020-21 season.

The Premier League was the only major division to abandon the rule, because some clubs felt adopting the five-substitute change on a permanent basis would benefit bigger clubs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, among the most vocal coaches calling for the rule to remain, used four and five substitutes respectively.

On average, teams made 3.85 changes as they took advantage of the new rule. Newcastle, Spurs and Southampton were the first teams to make five changes during the Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

There were 38 substitutions (26%) made in the 80th minute or later and 55 (almost 38%) from the 70th minute onwards as managers used the increase to rest players in the latter stages of games or introduce new signings.

Kalvin Phillips, Gianluca Scamacca, Sven Botman and Tyrell Malacia were among the new signings who came off the bench for their first taste of Premier League football in the opening weekend of the campaign.

Wolves and Leicester made only one substitution each.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:46

    Ah ok, 5 subs instead of 3 - big deal.

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 18:47

      goonerjake replied:
      It is

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 18:45

    Great use of Kalvin Phillips as an 89th minute sub , luckily for him there was 4 added minutes of time so he played for 5 minutes, that will do his England World Cup chances loads of good. at least Leeds United have put the money they got for him to good use . MOT

    • Reply posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 18:49

      Titter Ye Not replied:
      Man City have only played 1 game so far this season you know.
      He may feature more than you think as the season goes on.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 18:45

    I was worried about 5 subs disrupting the flow of games. And I think it does.
    No doubt about it though, the ones to benefit the MOST will be the wealthiest teams who can put together a large quality squad. And I’m a supporter of one of those clubs and I don’t believe it’s fair.

  • Comment posted by Granny Bano, today at 18:43

    Can I just clarify, we can't pick Stanley Matthews, Steve Highway or Franny Lee or Chopper Harris

    Asking for a friend

  • Comment posted by spart, today at 18:40

    System already shown to be a joke. Everton had 2 injuries so could only make 3. Chelsea with a far bigger and better squad make 5. Just go back to 3 already and let klopp moan

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 18:47

      goonerjake replied:
      Love it. Just remind me to mute the tv when cliperty klopp comes on

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:36

    When I first realised PL clubs can make 5 subs in 3 periods, guess who was doing it? Man City.

    Who was in favour of 5subs and made comments about it? Man City's manager Pep.

    Why was this decision implemented now?
    Because Pep and City saw that clubs below the top6 are becoming stronger with progression of home grown talent.

    Despicable. I do not agree with it. 3 subs and a concussion sub was fine

  • Comment posted by hfhno1, today at 18:36

    The rules were brought in to stop "burnout", yet Chelsea used a sub in the 99th minute of the match. You should only get 5 subs up to 60 mins, then you're back down to 3!

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:42

      GunnerStorm replied:
      Really 2 extra subs should be awarded to each team in cup games that go to extra time. Otherwise the extension of 3subs should be awarded if there is a legitimate situation where a player is seriously injured or a head injury. This should be assessed by the doctors first not the managers.

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 18:34

    You could make it 11 subs and United would still have lost to Brighton.

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:51

      rack of lamb replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Creese, today at 18:34

    We at Maine Road don't even have to make any substitutions - we have 2 world class teams we can just put out when we like!

    #93.20

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 18:42

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Thought you had left Maine Rd?

  • Comment posted by theinternet_, today at 18:33

    It's pretty obvious that teams use subs tactically to kill the flow of the game and waste a few seconds.

    They should do something to prevent that

    • Reply posted by Holamigos, today at 18:37

      Holamigos replied:
      Proper Referees would help by adding on real wasted time at the end, not figments of their imagination !

  • Comment posted by SonofMidian, today at 18:33

    Man United could have more subs than genuine fans from Manchester (c.100) and still not win anything. This new rule will not, I fear, save them from relegation this year.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 18:43

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Ignorant comment

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 18:32

    This might prove helpful to England in a World Cup year.

    Less injuries potentially, more English players having opportunities...

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:38

      GunnerStorm replied:
      You think? Or will English players be the first subbed off because of the rule that says clubs have to play a minimum number of English players. Makes a mockery of it doesn't it.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:32

    Just diminishes the sport to the point where you don't know or care who is on the pitch. This is just a step on the road to having 11 substitutes and remember it's only a few years since people would have ridiculed you if you suggested teams would be allowed 5.

  • Comment posted by Creese, today at 18:31

    Didn't help LiVARpool tho did it!

  • Comment posted by limirl, today at 18:31

    Substitutions should be banned in added time, they want to cut down on time wasting, they bring in multiple balls ready to be thrown back in as soon as the ball goes out but allow this. Makes no sense

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:30

    Don’t worry United fans - super sub Phil Jones is available for this weekend

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 18:28

    Great for the big teams who have 2 players for every position. This rule change has given them another advantage and makes it easier for them to win games late on.

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 18:28

    Disgraceful decision which only favours the big/rich clubs and makes a mockery of the financial fair play. We want to see more competitive matches and this only increases the gulf between clubs.
    A Chelsea Fan.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:27

    Liverpool wouldn’t have won with 10 subs

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 18:27

    It would be a better article if it told us how many each club did use. We might then see if that's in line with how wealthy they are. Maybe clubs should pay to have a 4th and 5th player on the bench regardless of whether they are used and that money goes to fund grass roots football. It's a win / win as the clubs get what they want and grass roots football gets some extra ££££'s.

