Marcos Senesi (left) made 116 appearances for Feyenoord

Bournemouth have signed defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 116 appearances for the Dutch side and helped them reach the Europa Conference League final last season.

Senesi made his international debut for Argentina against Estonia in June.

"The fact he has chosen to come here is a clear sign of our appeal as a football club," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

Senesi is Bournemouth's fifth signing of the summer following their return to the Premier League.

"Bringing in a current Argentina international with experience in European competitions is another indication of the club's ambition," added Blake.

"This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad."

The Cherries beat Aston Villa 2-0 in their opening match of the season.

