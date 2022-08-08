Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Coventry City first moved into Coventry Building Society Arena - then called the Ricoh Arena - in 2005

Coventry City are facing up to the possibility of having to postpone a second successive home game because of an 'unsafe' pitch.

Following the cancellation of Sunday's Championship game with Rotherham, the club have now confirmed that they have suspended ticket sales for Wednesday's EFL Cup tie with Bristol City.

City's home at the Coventry Building Society Arena is owned by Wasps.

It has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games.

The problem has been exacerbated by music concerts this summer at the 17-year-old, 32,00 capacity venue.

Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy told BBC CWR on Saturday night that he was "embarrassed by the situation" when the Rotherham game was first called off, outlining "craters and divots" and "an awful lot of sand" - and that the stadium had been in lockdown for the last month.

He also maintained that "promised investment by the Arena into a new pitch" had not been fulfilled.

The Commonwealth Games judo and wrestling events have been held in the indoor arena adjacent to the main stadium - and that has caused massive car park disruption for fans wanting to go to watch the football.

The stadium was jointly owned by Arena Coventry Ltd when City moved there in 2005 after the sale of their previous home, Highfield Road.

The club left to play at Northampton for 14 months in 2013 following a dispute over rent before returning to the stadium in September 2014, but then they became tenants when Wasps moved in and bought the stadium to become their new landlords.

A further dispute then led to City playing in Birmingham at St Andrew's for two seasons before returning to Coventry in 2021.

After opening the new league season with a 1-1 draw at promoted Sunderland, City's next scheduled Championship game is at Millwall on Saturday.

Their next home league game is scheduled to be against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, 16 August.