We might already be three weeks into the new Scottish Premiership campaign, but clubs across the division remain active as they look to strengthen their squads before the transfer deadline.

While your side continues to haggle and tries to find funds to bring in potential new signings, BBC Scotland has been scouring through a list of free agents to cut out all that nonsense.

We have picked out five players who departed their former Premiership club as recently as the end of last term. Form an orderly queue...

Tom Rogic

Tom Rogic 'couldn't contain emotions' in Celtic swansong

Tom Rogic, undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, said an emotional farewell to Celtic at the end of last season after nine years at the club.

The midfielder's decision to depart came as a bit of a surprise as the Australian had recaptured his top form under compatriot Ange Postecoglou, who managed Rogic at international level.

The 29-year-old certainly appeared to still have plenty to offer after a season during which he scored six goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions.

But, instead, Rogic opted to call time on his Celtic career and, three months on from the end of last term, he remains a free agent.

Few Premiership clubs would be able to afford the Australia international, but if any could find the funds to extend his stay in Scotland, they will have a game-changing option in their ranks.

Leon Balogun

Looking to plug a leaky hole in your defence? Allow us to remind you of Leon Balogun.

It was only a few months ago that the Nigeria centre-back - who signed for Rangers under Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2020 - left Ibrox, but the 34-year-old still remains unattached.

Balogun fell out of favour in the Rangers backline under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after the emergence of Calvin Bassey, who left for Ajax in a club record transfer earlier this summer.

Injury issues didn't help either, but over two seasons at Rangers, the former Wigan Athletic man played 65 games and picked up Premiership and Scottish Cup winners medals.

Part of an imperious Ibrox defence that conceded just 13 goals in their 2020-21 league-winning season, he is another for whom you would need deep pockets, but there's every chance you would get value for money.

Zander Clark

Anyone after a goalkeeper? We know the guy…

Despite being part of a struggling St Johnstone team that survived the drop via the relegation play-off, Zander Clark enjoyed an impressive campaign last term.

Without the 30-year-old, who was an integral part of the Perth club's historic 2020-21 double cup-winning team, Callum Davidson's side may well be a Championship outfit as you read this.

Clark left McDiarmid Park with a reputation as one of Scotland's top goalkeepers and recent international recognition goes some way in highlighting that.

But, three weeks into the season, he still remains without a club. It had been suggested Clark would replace Celtic-bound Benjamin Siegrist at Dundee United, who instead turned their attention to Australian Mark Birighitti.

With English Championship club Stoke City reported favourites for Clark's signature, it may take a healthy pay packet to entice him to stay north of the border.

Dylan McGeouch

Is your team in need of a technically gifted midfielder with a cool head under pressure? Dylan McGeouch could very well be the answer.

The 29-year-old spent a lot of time on the Aberdeen bench, which may have dented his confidence, but not so long ago he was part of a Hibs central trio that had fans enthralled.

He was the deep-lying playmaker combining to great effect with John McGinn and Scott Allan as the Edinburgh club enjoyed a strong finish to the 2017-18 season under Neil Lennon. McGeouch set the tempo with his passing and had a canny knack of wriggling out of tight situations, with that impressive form leading to Scotland starts against Peru and Mexico and a move to Sunderland.

He played 30 games in his first campaign with the Black Cats but the number of appearances has dwindled in each of the past three seasons.

There is no doubting McGeouch's talent and if he can find his groove again with regular starts then he may well prove to be a valuable asset in such a key area of the pitch.

Marc McNulty

Finding a goalscorer… Not easy, is it? Most times, it is about unearthing a gem or picking up someone who has perhaps lost their way and needs an arm round the shoulder.

Marc McNulty falls into the latter category. The Scotland cap scored just eight goals in back-to-back season-long loans to Dundee United and has since been released by Reading.

But, at just 29, there is plenty of mileage left in the former Livingston striker, who is looking to recapture the form that led to 28 goals for Coventry City in 2017-18.

The former Hibernian loanee's versatility across the frontline will also appeal to potential suitors and, providing he can keep himself fit, he could prove to be a shrewd buy for a number of Premiership sides.

Other notable mentions: Alex Gogic, Adrian Sporle, Kevin McDonald, Liam Grimshaw, Harry Paton.