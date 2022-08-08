Rayhaan Tulloch: Rochdale sign West Brom forward on loan
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old, who has made seven appearances for the Baggies, could make his debut for Dale against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
"I've worked with the gaffer and [assistant] Jimmy Shan before and I like they way they operate," he told the club website.
"They're good people and they're the right people to help me progress."
