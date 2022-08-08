Last updated on .From the section Barrow

David Moyo spent three seasons with Hamilton Academical

Barrow have signed former Hamilton Academical striker David Moyo on a one-year deal after a successful trial period.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwe international left the Scottish Championship side at the end of last season after scoring 13 goals in 83 league appearances.

Moyo could feature for the Bluebirds in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Championship side Blackpool.

Pete Wild's team have won both of their League Two games so far this season.

